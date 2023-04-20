SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It all started at the Shreveport Farmer’s Market, where Clean Slate Botanicals Nature Aromatherapy made a name for itself in the community.

Every Saturday, their customer base continued to grow.

The interest in natural ingredient products like candles and linen sprays drew the attention of so many it led owner Ben Whalen, to open his first-ever storefront in Downtown Shreveport at 717 Crockett St.

Whalen attributes the success of his business to the support of community members in Shreveport-Bossier becoming dedicated customers. Whalen is also prideful in his efforts to collaborate with other small businesses in the area.

Visit the store to find Clean Slate’s array of products, and you will also discover other small business owners like stained glass succulent artists, crafted earrings, and hand-woven baskets.

Whalen said the success did not come easy. His company has felt the sting of the pandemic and the economic anxiety that followed. However, Whalen and his team were determined to be creative and continue to serve unique products to the community.

“We definitely been impacted by those circumstances, we’ve had to pivot on some of our products, we’ve had to discontinue some things that we had offered, and just being creative to find new ways to increase the value proposition for our customers,” said Ben Whalen, the owner of Clean Slate Botanicals.

Now you can even experience making a candle yourself. Visit bensbodybasics.com to add your touch and personalize a Clean Slate Botanical product.