CLAIBORNE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A church in Claiborne Parish was recognized Friday as the latest marker on the Louisiana Civil Rights Trail.

Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser lead the marker unveiling at Friendship Christian Methodist Episcopal Church Friday morning.

He spoke about how Friendship Church was a hub for the civil rights movement in Claiborne Parish, hosting strategy meetings and voter registration drives in the ’60s.

These efforts desegregated law enforcement schools, public libraries, and restaurants.

“It was exciting to me because I was very young at the time. To see so many black men and women come to this church on a Sunday evening to sit down and come up with a strategy on how to combat the segregation that we were dealing with at that time,” an attendee at the ceremony said.

Nungesser says the Civil Rights Trail highlights the local trailblazers of the movement like Frederick Douglass Lewis, a member of the Friendship Church and community leader.

Lewis served as president of both the Claiborne Parish Civil League and the Homer Chapter of the Deacon for Defense and Justice.