BOSSIER CITY, La (KTAL/KMSS) — In a unanimous vote, the Bossier City Fire & Police Civil Service Board has removed police chief Christopher Estess after less than six months on the job.

The board made the decision during a special meeting Friday afternoon, one day after Mayor Tommy Chandler requested Estess’s removal under a state law that allows the removal of a classified police officer who has served less than six months in office.

Before the vote, City Attorney Charles Jacobs told the board that Estess failed to supervise BJ Sanford and allowed his criminal activity to go unchecked. Sanford was indicted Tuesday on federal drug charges and pleaded not guilty on Wednesday. He remains on administrative leave.

Jacobs also said Estess missed 20 days in less than five months on the job. In fact, Jacobs said, while Sanford was in federal court entering his not guilty plea, Estess was requesting more time off to go to an LSU game and concert this weekend. Estess asked for Friday through Sunday off and was not present for Friday’s vote to remove him as chief.

“Regrettably, I have been forced by the actions of Estess to move forward with a request for approval from the Civil Service Board to remove him from the position of Chief of Police,” Chandler said in a statement shortly after the vote. “I appreciate the work of the Civil Service Board and thank them for their careful consideration of this difficult decision. On behalf of the men and women who wear the badge, I am committed to appointing a leader who can unite the department and lead them with confidence, fairness, and respect.”

Estess remains employed with the department and would come back into the ranks as a Sargeant if he chooses to return. There is no word yet on who Chandler will tap to take over as interim until Mayor Chandler appoints a new chief.

“As I lead Bossier City into the future, I am faced with making many difficult decisions. The citizens of Bossier City deserve and expect excellence from their public servants, especially those who have taken an oath to serve and protect. The Bossier City Police Department has long been a great source of pride for our community and it will remain so under my leadership as Mayor of Bossier City.”

Estess had been running the department since the day after Chandler took office in July 2021 when the newly installed mayor reassigned former police chief Shane McWilliams to the reception desk. After an internal investigation and a legal battle, McWilliams retired in January. He was formally appointed to the permanent position on April 26, 2022.