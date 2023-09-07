SHREVEPORT, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Urban League of Louisiana and Southern Poverty Law Center are hosting a nonpartisan 2023 Louisiana Black & Brown Voter Registration Day in September.

The voter registration drive will target seven cities across Louisiana on September 16.

The deadline to register to vote in the primary gubernatorial election whether in person or by mail is October 14.

The drive is a collaboration between Black Voters Matter, League of Women Voters Louisiana, Power Coalition, and Voice of the Experienced meant to increase registration within Black and Brown communities.

“We’re teaming up with partners across Louisiana to galvanize community, civic, faith-based, and all groups who share the aim of empowering, educating, and mobilizing Black and Brown voters in one targeted day of massive collective action,” stated in an Instagram post, Urban League of Louisiana.

The statewide effort will target potential voters in Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Lake Charles, New Orleans, Monroe, and Shreveport.

The Gubernatorial Primary Election Deadline to register online is September 23, 2023.