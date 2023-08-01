SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The second pass-through of storm debris removal efforts starts on Friday according to the office of Shreveport’s mayor.

When debris removal started, the city announced an anticipated completion date of July 29, however, CERES Environmental has picked up 126,801 cubic yards of wood debris exceeding the estimated 100,000 cubic yards. Debris cleanup in some parts of the city are not yet complete according to the mayor’s office.

The second pass-through will start on August 4.

Residents who have not placed storm debris at the curb should do so as soon as possible to ensure proper pickup and disposal.

City leaders expect the second wave of pickups to take two to three weeks, with the end of August as the deadline for completion.

The anticipated cost of the project is a little higher than estimated as the volume of debris is larger. However, the state will still pay 75 percent of the cost.