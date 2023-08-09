SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An announcement that the City of Shreveport would make changes that would affect parade krewes and Mardi Gras revelers alike wondering what will happen next season.

An announcement from the city Wednesday afternoon said two changes were adopted for two of the city’s largest krewes.

Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux met with the Shreveport Police Department, fire department, SPAR, and the Department of Public Works at the conclusion of the 2023 Mardi Gras season to determine the best ways to handle public safety issues.

“We cannot control what someone might do in a crowd,” Arceneaux said. We want to give those who might be disruptive less opportunity and give SPD a better chance to patrol areas where problems might arise.”

The result is a new policy developed and adopted by the administration for the parades. The city said representatives for the Krewes of Centaur and Gemini last week to discuss the planned changes.

Arceneaux believes the krewes have sufficient time to make the necessary adjustments.

“Well, first of all, we’re five months from the parade so that’s plenty of time for them to adjust and secondly, it took us that long to formulate what an appropriate policy would be. Other than the date situation, the policy was not a very drastic change.”

The changes are listed below:

A shorter parade route would allow SPD to be able to staff the route adequately.

Pardes will begin at the railroad bridge near Veterans Park, instead of downtown.

Have parades end approximately by dusk instead of well after dark.

Parades will start a half hour sooner at 2:30 p.m.

Better managed parades with fewer days.

Contracts between krewes and the city have tighter restrictions on how far apart floats can be, better communication ability between the floats and the City’s EOC, more wreckers available to handle the inevitable mechanical issues with floats, more stringent requirements to start and end on time and penalties for krewes which do no comply with the contract provisions.

Only one parade a day.

The African American History Parade will retain its February 3 date as it is the kickoff to Black History Month celebrations.

Krewe of Centaur Captain Rickey Bridges said the changes will pose some constraints on krewe members but they will adjust.

“First thing they started with is the 2:30 p.m. start time. You know, we have to come from, you know, our Den and stage all these floats and it takes time to do that and same thing with the Krewe of Gemni! They have to come from Bossier City, where they’re stored at and do the same thing. So its the time constraints.”

According to the city the African American History Parade has rolled through downtown Shreveport on the first Saturday of February for more than 30 years and the administration believed it would be inappropriate to ask its organizers to move the parade two or three weeks later into the year in order to avoid having the Krewe of Centaur change the date of its parade.