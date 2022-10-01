SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)- The City of Shreveport Health Care Trust Fund board met Friday to vote on a revised plan and hear from local health care providers.

After more than a month of discussions and debate, the board voted to approve a plan with multi-tiered healthcare options that will save the city money.

The meeting started with talks of an agreement between Willis-Knighton Hospital and Blue Cross Blue Shield that would save the city $700,000. That amount was determined by the number of claims in the Blue Connect Network used by employees in 2021 for all three hospital options.

Willis-Knighton CEO Jaf Fielder said the agreement almost didn’t happen.

“I’m here to tell you today there was never any mutual agreement between Willis-Knighton and Blue Cross on this matter. We contacted them with the idea of coming up with this one-off plan and they told us it was too late in the game to be considered. It was only after Mrs. Morrison and I talked that they called us at 8:15 a.m. and were requesting calls to try and negotiate a deal. So we put all of this together in the last six hours,” said Jaf Fielder, CEO of Willis-Knighton Hospital.

The board ultimately voted to approve the revised three-tier plan. A 15-day notice will be sent to city employees and the city council before it is finalized.