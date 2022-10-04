BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS)- The Bossier Arts Council may be losing funding from the city soon.
According to Bossier Arts Council Director Brittainy Pope, Mayor Chandler informed her that Bossier City would like to cut funding for the BAC. The funding provided to the council for covers the management of the East Bank District and Plaza.
Pope says he informed her they would not provide the $50,000 and that the city would like to take back management of the district and plaza. BAC has managed the district since 2018.
The council could lose an essential employee if the city cuts its funding. BAC says they not only managed the day-to-day contracts needed for vendors and performers in the plaza but also applied for grants to benefit the plaza.
Brittainy Pope asks that the public support the arts council by emailing or calling their council member. She also asks supporters to show up at the upcoming council meeting.
In response to the announcement, the BAC released a letter Monday night.
|Dear Fans of the East Bank,
The East Bank District has been managed by the Bossier Arts Council for years. We manage the social media accounts, book and work all events (including all contracts, officer and insurance requirements, clean-up, trash removal, restroom opening/closing, and site prep.) We have brought opportunities and visitors to the many businesses that call this Cultural District home.
Today, Mayor Chandler and Amanda Nottingham invited the new Executive Director, Brittainy Pope, over for what she thought was a meet and greet, only to blindside her with the news that the Bossier Arts Council would no longer receive funding to manage the district and that it would be “brought back in house.” It was never a city role.
In case you are unaware, we are THIS WEEK celebrating the one-year anniversary of the Cultural District distinction from the State. We have poured a ton of resources into cultivating that district. The sheer number of visitors will show you that we have done our jobs well. In addition to the plaza events that are put on by other organizations, we host arts markets and events regularly in the plaza. We have met with EVERY incoming business to welcome them to the district and to ensure that they are well promoted.
We cannot fathom why this would change.
Please email the Bossier powers that be and tell them you wish to keep BAC at the helm.
|Robin Nickelson Jones, Bossier Arts Council
The list of representatives includes:
- Mayor Chandler
- CAO Amanda Nottingham
- Councilman David Montgomery
- Councilman Chris Smith
- District 1 rep. Brian Hammons
- District 2 rep. Jeffery Darby
- District 3 rep. Don Williams
- District 4 rep. Jeff Free
- District 5 rep. Vince Maggio
We reached out to Bossier City for comment but have not received a response as of air time.