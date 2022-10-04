Dear Fans of the East Bank,



The East Bank District has been managed by the Bossier Arts Council for years. We manage the social media accounts, book and work all events (including all contracts, officer and insurance requirements, clean-up, trash removal, restroom opening/closing, and site prep.) We have brought opportunities and visitors to the many businesses that call this Cultural District home.



Today, Mayor Chandler and Amanda Nottingham invited the new Executive Director, Brittainy Pope, over for what she thought was a meet and greet, only to blindside her with the news that the Bossier Arts Council would no longer receive funding to manage the district and that it would be “brought back in house.” It was never a city role.



In case you are unaware, we are THIS WEEK celebrating the one-year anniversary of the Cultural District distinction from the State. We have poured a ton of resources into cultivating that district. The sheer number of visitors will show you that we have done our jobs well. In addition to the plaza events that are put on by other organizations, we host arts markets and events regularly in the plaza. We have met with EVERY incoming business to welcome them to the district and to ensure that they are well promoted.



We cannot fathom why this would change.



