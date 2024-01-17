SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The City of Shreveport Department of Water and Sewerage urges residents to limit what they call nonessential water use as the city infrastructure recovers from three days of freezing winter weather.

According to a release, limitations caused by weather have prevented the department from replenishing water reserves which could result in lower-than-normal water pressure today.

Officials say residents should be mindful of their water usage during times of extreme cold and asks that customers refrain from nonessential water activities to ensure that the water supply remains sufficient for essential needs.

Any residents who were dripping faucets to prevent freezing pipes should turn those faucets off completely, especially as temperatures raise above freezing this afternoon.

City water officials believe that if residents are more conservative with water use it will be a benefit to the system as a whole.

Contact the Department of Water and Sewerage emergency line at 318-673-7600 to report busted water lines or other emergency water issues.

The city believes that if all residents play a small part in this conservation effort during this challenging time we can safeguard the community’s water supply and maintain a reliable water system for everyone.