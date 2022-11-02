SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The City of Shreveport has filed a lawsuit against three adult businesses in an attempt to shut down operations.

The lawsuit was filed Wednesday in the Caddo Parish District Court and seeks to keep Cindies Lingerie, Cindies, and Hustler Hollywood from doing business in the city. The city is seeking a temporary restraining order to halt the proposed Hustler Hollywood store in west Shreveport and close both Cindies stores.

The opening of Hustler Hollywood has come under fire in recent weeks as many residents have held prayer rallies and petitions to stop the store from opening in Financial Plaza.

According to the lawsuit a Metropolitan Planning Comission Zoning representative inspected the businesses on Oct. 28, after multiple public complaints were made. The MPC found that all three businesses had devoted more than the allotted 20% of their interior sales or display space to sexually explicit items. These items could be anything from printed material, photographs, films, or other visual representations.

The lawsuit states that the majority of the interior sales and display space is devoted to sex, with public interior sales space openly displaying items that include but are not limited to vaginal and anal lubricants, condoms, whips, vibrators, and multiple visual representations and items emphasizing sexual activities and/or specified sexual organs of males and females.

The lawsuit claims that the businesses are operating or seeking to operate a sexually oriented business without a proper license and have falsely stated to the city and the Shreveport-Caddo MPC that they are a retail store rather than a sexually owned business.

When KTAL reached out to the City of Shreveport and Cindies, both said they would not comment on impending litigation and the MPC director has yet to return our calls.

If the TRO is granted, all three businesses would be required to shut their doors and cease operations until a decision on the lawsuit is rendered.