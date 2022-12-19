SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Mayor’s office says city crews are hard at work preparing for the arrival of a powerful arctic cold front later this week.

The mayor’s office says crews prepare each year for impending winter weather by making sure all their assets are in place. According to a statement released late Monday afternoon, the city public works department is coordinating with other city departments as well as the parish public works department and the Louisiana DOTD to coordinate the appropriate response to Winter Storm Elliott.

“Staff members will be inspecting equipment before it’s called into action and employees are being put on standby to mobilize if necessary,” the mayor’s office said in a statement released late Monday afternoon.

“The City has adequate sand and salt reserves to spread on roadways as needed.”

During a winter storm event, sand provides traction for vehicles and salt helps to melt the ice, ensuring bridges and critical areas including hospital emergency room entrance ramps, Fire Department entrances, Police facilities, and major intersections remain passable. Shreveport Public Works has two new snowplow attachments and new sanders.

“Christmas is a busy time for people visiting families and we want everyone to arrive safely to be able to celebrate with their loved ones,” Mayor Adrian Perkins said in the statement. “That’s why we are preparing now so that our staff will be able to quickly and efficiently manage any winter weather within Shreveport.”

Water and Sewerage are on the priority list with SWEPCO to keep the power on at the City’s plants, and generators are ready if needed. Citizens with water problems at their homes or businesses should call 318-673-5510. For all water main breaks, after hours, or those who have an issue getting through to the emergency number, call 318-673-7600.

With the arctic front, temperatures are expected to dip into single digits by Friday morning.

A major freeze hit the city in February 2021, rendering many roads nearly impassable, knocking out power, and leaving residents without water for a week after water lines froze and burst. The Shreveport Fire Department and the Louisiana National Guard had to deliver water to local hospitals to keep their boilers going to keep the heat on and the toilets flushing.

After that, the city implemented plans to build an emergency operations center to have a better chance at winning the battle to keep critical systems and infrastructure up and running in future winter storms.

Department of Water and Sewerage Director William Daniel says they are making sure all employees are available and the trucks are all fueled up.

“We’re putting generators on our water assets to make sure that we don’t lose our electricity there.”

Daniel also says they are making sure they will have enough chemicals in the event of an extended severe weather event, and he says he has confidence SWEPCO will keep the plants running.

Daniel also encourages Shreveport residents to prepare, and follow the “three P’s.”

“Pipes, plants and pets. protect all of those and I’d like to add a fourth: people. If you know of a vulnerable citizen or family member, it’s always a good idea to make sure they’re not having any problems.”

Most importantly, Daniel says it is important to slowly drip your pipes.

“When you get this kind of cold weather event the water in the pipes can freeze and burst your pipes, but you can prevent that by slowly dripping the pipes so that the water is constantly moving and it doesn’t have a chance to freeze.”

The 3 P’s:

PIPES To keep your pipes from freezing, open the cabinets under the sinks in your kitchen and bathrooms to allow heated air to circulate around the water pipes. Let indoor faucets drip, but do not run a heavy stream of water (remember, it only takes a small drip). Find your water shut-off valve prior to the winter weather event. In the event of busted pipes, turn the water off at the shut-off valve. If you can’t get the water turned off, call the number listed above.

PETS If you have an outside dog or cat, bring them in.

PLANTS Make sure to bring all your potted plants indoors. If they’re too big, move them closer to the house. Your home gives off radiant heat.



The Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana is also preparing to open their facility as a warming shelter.

“Check-in is going to be around I say 1 to 3 o’clock come Thursday,” said NWLA Salvation Army Development Director Julie Allen.

But she says the Salvation Army will be in dire need of donations for their guests come Thursday.

“We are going to be in need of sleeping bags, blankets, pillows. If anyone wants to bring in some of those snug caps that either some of those snug caps that either gender can wear as well as gloves for men or women”

Allen says room to stay at the Salvation Army will be on a first come first served basis.

Visit the Salvation Army website for more information on how to give.