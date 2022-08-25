SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The City of Shreveport released a statement assuring retired employees that changes to the healthcare plan will not cause them to lose their chosen providers.

City officials released a statement to clear up misunderstandings around employee and retiree health care coverage.

The city’s statement came after Willis-Knighton officials presented objections at city council meetings raising questions about how the new healthcare plans would affect retirees treated by Willis-Knighton doctors.

“The City of Shreveport values its employees and retirees, and that’s why the current administration is working to ensure that they have affordable and quality healthcare coverage that doesn’t limit access to their trusted providers. Nothing has been established that takes control away from the employee to select Willis-Knighton Health System for their healthcare needs. The City of Shreveport has used the general fund to pay for the increase in healthcare costs for more than a decade,” Mayor Adrian Perkins said in a statement.

“Instead of passing on that financial burden to employees and retirees, the city absorbed those costs. Since contributions have not kept pace with rising healthcare costs, the City of Shreveport and the Healthcare Trust Fund Board had to find a way to manage a 13 million deficit.”

The press release continues to outline measures the city has taken in the past to prevent passing rate increases on to the insured during the pandemic.

“After coming through the worst of the pandemic last year, the city took on an additional $5.3 million in healthcare costs to prevent increasing rates. At that time, they informed city employees and retirees that the city could no longer afford to take on those costs, and changes would be coming for the 2023 enrollment period.”

According to the city, two insurance carriers, Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield Louisiana, presented options for networks, and the Healthcare Trust Fund Board considered them both. Blue Cross Blue Shield Louisiana’s plan costs $1.6 million less than Aetna’s offer. With that information, the Healthcare Trust Fund Board voted unanimously to provide the Blue Cross Blue Shield Louisiana option for 2023.

“The city must consider its financial obligations and liabilities and cannot continue absorbing the increasing cost of healthcare coverage with the general fund,” Perkins said. “The city must follow best practices and industry standards in all aspects of city government operations.”

The statement concludes with the city expressing that the Healthcare Trust Fund Board will decide on proposed tiers and plans in the future. The city will share how much each option costs with employees, and no healthcare system will be excluded.