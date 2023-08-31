NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A public hearing to discuss community development needs in the City of Natchitoches is scheduled for Thursday.

The public hearing will take place on Sept. 7 at 6 p.m. at the City of Natchitoches Council Chambers, 716 Second Street.

An application for state community development block grant funding to improve public facilities.

Issues for public discussion include:

The amount of funds that will be available for proposed community development activities

The range of activities available that may be invested in; particularly to benefit people of low and moderate incomes

The city’s plans for minimizing residents’ displacement

The city’s performance and usage of these project funds in the past

Any residents who need accommodations for the meeting, including non-English speaking individuals, should provide a three-day notice to the city. Anyone not able to attend the hearing has until Sept. 14 to submit views and proposals in writing. Submit such work to the City of Natchitoches, 70 Second Street, Natchitoches, LA 71457.

All Natchitoches residents are encouraged to attend the meeting, especially low and moderate-income residents of blighted areas of the city.