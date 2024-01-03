BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City Council looks to continue a partnership with an interim city engineer, and it may cost more money for bossier citizens.

Manchac Consulting Group Incorporated is looking to extend its engineering contract with the City of Bossier, but the proposal comes with a 33 percent cost increase to the city.

“This is a contract. It is not specifically for a city engineer spot. What Manchac does, a large scope, Manchac is acting as an interim, as a city engineer.” said District 1 Councilman Brian Hammons. “My main concern is it’s a 33 percent price increase from the current contract, and we’ve got city employees that need pay raises. And we are trying to do everything possible to figure out a raise instead of paying someone 33 percent more in a certain group of people are getting a pay raise.”

Concerned citizens questioned whether city leaders did all they could to save money.

“You have time to complete this contract. There is plenty of time. You can use the automatic extension and have plenty of time to complete this. You can do this and save the city money. Why aren’t you doing it? That’s the question.” said concerned resident David Crockett

Right now, the city engineer position is open on the city’s website, but some councilmen say Manchec is unquestionably the best choice for the city. Some voicing opinions today saying the city should explore other possible opportunities.

“They get on the job fast. You pay for what you are getting. Ben does so much more than just engineering. He makes sure everything is done to see Bossier grow in the future and to pay for what you get, Manchac is the way to go right now, ” said District 5 Councilman Vince Maggio.

“Looking at what else is out there, it may just be a proven fact to us that Manchac is the best company for the job, that we are getting the best bang for our buck. But for us to know that, you have to go outside the box and look for people to submit what they would charge for the same job that Manchac is currently doing,” said Hammons

“What’s important here is this is the first offer. Manchac said, ‘Hey, we want this amount of money.’ No negotiation took place here.” said concerned resident Wes Merritt

In a 4-3 vote, the motion to extend Manchac’s contract with the proposed increase for another five years.