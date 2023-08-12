SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport city officials said most of the wood debris caused by extensive wind damage in June has been collected, in an announcement from the mayor’s office.

The windstorm on June 16 caused widespread power outages and fallen trees across the city. City officials hired CERES Environmental Services to help collect and dispose of the excessive amount of debris.

On their first pass-through of the city on Aug. 3, CERES collected more than 162,000 cubic yards of storm debris. CERES expects to finish the job during their second pass-through Sunday. There is an estimated 200,000 cubic yards of debris yet to be collected, according to city officials.

The company will keep trucks in the Shreveport area for a few more days next week to handle debris cleanup that may have been missed. They plan to work with SPAR’s contractor to collect debris from Clyde Fant Parkway and some city parks.

CERES continues to grind the waste at the collection site on West 70th Street, but city officials say the work should be completed by the end of the month. So far, the estimated cost to the city, including the SPAR contractor, for collection and disposal of the debris is $825,000. City officials say state funds will pay the remaining $2.5 million.

Anyone with debris that has not been collected by Sunday can report it to Public Works at (318) 673-6300. Authorities added that CERES is only authorized to pick up debris from the June 16 storm. Wood waste that is still green must be collected by city crews.