SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Ahead of Tuesday’s Shreveport City Council meeting, Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux shared some specifics about a proposed budget resolution to invest more money into anti-crime initiatives

A news release from the mayor’s office listed some public safety initiatives included in Resolution No. 156 that will help the Shreveport Police Department’s efforts to “improve public safety throughout our community.”

The proposed budget includes funding for recruitment and retention, collaboration efforts between SPD, state, federal, and other local agencies to address crime, SPD’s violent crimes unit, the Real-Time Crime Center, and technology.

Shreveport police and fire recruitment and retention efforts

A recruitment stipend for Shreveport police and fire

Stipends for certified police officers who transfer from another jurisdiction

Current officers will be eligible for pay incentives for physical fitness, educational attainment, and firearms proficiency for police and paramedics on SFD medic units

Proposed pay increase for police civil service employees.

Arceneaux highlighted a recommended three percent pay increase in 2024 in addition to a two percent increase required by state law for all police and fire civil service employees. Funding for replacement police vehicles is also in the budget proposal.

Funding for local, state, and federal law enforcement collaboration

This portion of the budget specifically calls for the Arceneaux Administration and Shreveport Police Department to cooperate and collaborate with other law enforcement entities in crime combatting efforts.

Currently, the FBI provides unlimited overtime for the Violent Gun Reduction Program (VGRP) to help get illegal weapons off the street. According to the release, SPD removed 1200 weapons in 2022 – making that department one of the top in the nation per capita for seizing illegal weapons. In 2023, they have seized over 1100 illegal weapons, putting them on pace to catch the previous year’s high.

Expanded Real-Time Crime Center, other technology

Arceneaux said his administration plans to expand the Real-Time Crime Center saying, “My administration believes in building on success from the past. Thus, we have expanded the footprint of the Real-Time Crime Center and placed it under the direction of SPD.”

The RTCC has over 1300 cameras deployed, and according to the administration, funding is available to increase that number as the RTCC hits its contractual capacity of 1500 cameras.

SPD is also using a host of other technological tools to aid in crime fighting and identifying criminal activity, including license plate readers, drones, and other undefined aids the mayor said “could jeopardize its effectiveness in observation and investigation.”

Arceneaux’s message also includes efforts that SPD is using to deter youth crime and efforts to engage community stakeholders through a strategic plan that is in process.