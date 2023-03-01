SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The issue of traffic cameras catching speeding drivers in school zones became a debated topic at Tuesday’s meeting of the Shreveport City Council.

Residents told council members that the cameras are not recording correct times, so they have received costly citations. A vote to put a hold on issuing citations until the camera system can be examined failed to pass, and a divided council voted to postpone the issue.

People from neighborhoods throughout Shreveport said the cameras in school zones not working correctly cost them expensive citations and confusion.

“There were no flashing lights. Nothing to indicate it was later in the afternoon after school time was over. When I called about the ticket, it was issued out of Chattanooga. This is ridiculous. Especially in zones that are not even active school zones,” one citizen said.

Another resident pointed out the confusion caused by unclear signage to drivers.

“The sign that says 15 miles per hour is facing away from you, and you don’t even see it because on the other side, it says 35. The ticket was for $125, and I’m retired, so it was not a happy day,” said another citizen.

Some residents said they were ticketed for passing the camera while their brakes were engaged.

“So when you pass through there, you are riding your brakes at 15 miles per hour, but you are going to get a ticket for 40 if you pass that camera uncalibrated,” a resident said. “Some of the schools were shut down, they took the signs down, no yellow lights, no timing in the morning or evening.”

This is not the first time citizens have questioned the city’s school zone ticketing program and the hiccups and inconveniences that have come with it. In October, citizens claimed they were being wrongfully ticketed when school zone indicators were not flashing.

“As you come up to that red light you can’t see that you are in a school zone. I got a ticket there. I got it at 3:56 in the afternoon. School closes at 2:50. There’s no crossing guard, there’s no students anywhere,” said a final citizen to the council.

Councilman Jim Taliaferro of District C said he received countless calls from citizens about the issues. He introduced a resolution to put a temporary moratorium on Shreveport police issuing citations until the problems can be resolved.

“Our citizens should not be continually penalized as we work out the kinks in this program,” Taliaferro said.

Councilman Grayson Boucher of District D supported Taliaferro’s resolution.

“I don’t think it’s fair to be issued a ticket if you are given a notice that you were in a school zone. So I sympathize with you,” Boucher said.

Councilman Dr. Alan Jackson of District E asked to postpone the moratorium. He said the previous city administration is under contract with Blue Line Solutions, which oversees the cameras.

“Blue Line is adamant about working with citizens. The mayor is adamant about working with Blue Line. The council is adamant about working with citizens too. Let’s keep this in mind. The biggest concern that we were trying to address is school safety,” Jackson said.

The five other council members voted to postpone, citing school safety concerns and willingness to work with Blue Line Solutions to fix citizen concerns and other issues with the program.

Mayor Tom Arceneaux told the council he received an email from Blue Line Solutions at 10 p.m. Monday about ways to examine the cameras system. Blue Line is offering to hire a Shreveport liaison to work with the public.

The council is also asking the police department and City to put up flashing lights at each school zone because there is also an issue of a lack of crossing guards.

After the failed vote to hold off on issuing citations, the council approved a new Director of Council Affairs. RJ Johnson was selected for the new position and will serve as the public information officer for all council districts.

The council also selected Shanerika Flemings as Clerk of Council after the previous clerk abruptly resigned on February 23.