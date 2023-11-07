MARSHALL, Tx. (KTAL/KMSS) – Get ready to embark on a magical journey as a spectacular Circus on Ice adventure is set to enchant audiences this upcoming Friday, November 10th, at Downtown Marshall’s Memorial City Hall. Hailing from Argentina, the talented cast promises a breathtaking show that will leave spectators of all ages in awe.

Audiences can expect a mesmerizing spectacle filled with amazing circus acts, jugglers, hula hoops, clowns, and jaw-dropping ice-skaters who will grace the stage and glide effortlessly over the frozen wonderland.

For ticket information visit Eventbrite.