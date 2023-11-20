SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System announced the appointment of its next President and CEO on Monday.

Casey Robertson, COO of CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System in Longview, Texas, will begin his new position effective Dec. 4.

Casey Robertson (Source: CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier)

“I am very much looking forward to working with our great CHRISTUS Associates and the communities here in the Shreveport-Bossier area,” Robertson said. “This is such a great ministry that has done some amazing work in recent years, and I look forward to continuing the great work and growing our ministry.”

Robertson has nearly 20 years of healthcare administration experience. Before joining CHRISTUS, he served as CEO of Sadiant Inc., Longview Regional Medical Center and the Woodland Heights Medical Center in Lufkin. He holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Texas A&M University and a master’s in healthcare administration from Trinity University in San Antonio.

“I cannot speak highly enough of the work that Casey has done in our Good Shepherd ministry,” said Chris Glenney, CHRISTUS senior vice president of Group Operations for Northeast Texas and North Louisiana. “I know that our future in Shreveport-Bossier under his leadership is very bright and that we will continue to provide excellent, faith-based care that is consistent with the values of CHRISTUS Health.”

Robertson’s appointment comes after current CEO Dr. Trawick announced his resignation Wednesday. Trawick has worked with CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier since 2019.

The health system is conducting a nationwide search for a Chief Medical Officer to advance the quality of clinical care.