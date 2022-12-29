SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – SWEPCO says last week’s Arctic blast broke energy usage records, driving peak loads to new heights over records set during February’s winter storm.

SWEPCO spokesperson Tara Much says their preliminary data shows they experienced a peak load during the Christmas winter storm of 4,904 megawatts on Dec. 23, which is higher than the peak load of 4,562 megawatts reached during the winter storm that plunged the ArkLaTex well into the single digits Feb. 16, 2021.

“We set a record that goes beyond the 2021 winter storm for electricity use,” Muck said.

Southwest Power Pool (SPP), which manages the electric grid for much of the central U.S. that includes SWEPCO, saw a similar increase in energy usage during this year’s winter storm, with a peak load in excess of 47,000 megawatts on Dec. 22. The previous record was 43,661 megawatts, set on Feb. 15, 2021.

Last year’s winter storm was much colder as temperatures went down to one degree Fahrenheit. While temperatures dipped to 10 degrees over the Christmas holiday, the key difference was the dramatic drop by as much as 40 or more degrees as the cold front moved through.

National Weather Service Shreveport Warning Coordination Meteorologist Charlie Woodrum says that is what drove the record energy usage.

“There were much more fluctuations between the high and low temperatures going above freezing and below freezing here over the last five days where we have had issues as far as when a heater goes on back and forth, and it has to start and restart. Whereas, during February 2021, it just stayed below freezing, really cold the whole time. So, there can be differences in energy usage.”

Unfortunately, Muck says more energy usage means much higher electric bills are coming next month, too.

“So, we’ll likely see this big factor and an increase compared to normal usage, so it is probably likely that you’ll see this hit on your next bill because we had to use so much.”

And, as Woodrum points out, another hard freeze is possible before winter is over in the ArkLaTex.

Customers who experience difficulties paying their electric bill should contact SWEPCO as soon as possible. SWEPCO representatives will work on an individual basis with customers to ensure they do not experience disruption to their electric service.