KEITHVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Residents of Chimp Haven enjoyed their annual holiday enrichment project as they opened treats wrapped in festive holiday paper.

Most eager primates wasted no time tearing into the boxes to find a favorite chimp snack – raisins.

Some of the more rambunctious chimps gathered as many treats as they could hold before opening any.

The annual treat is part of the chimp’s playtime and enrichment activity.

The Chimp Haven residents are served fresh produce and sweet treats daily. However, but the Christmas treat exercise allows the chimps to use their natural foraging behavior, promotes exploration, and keeps the chimp’s minds and bodies active and healthy.

