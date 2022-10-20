SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, a time spent educating the public about domestic violence and breaking the cycle.

Domestic violence can affect and impact a lot of people. It can be an emotional, mental, spiritual, and even physical experience that can last decades to come.

Amber Wester is the Project Celebration Outreach Coordinator with Project Celebration Inc. and is adamant about not only educating the public about signs and resources but how lifesaving it can be to break the cycle.

“One in three women, one in four men will be a victim of intimate partner violence. When we look at those statistics. We have to realize that this affects the children in some way, shape, or form, “ Wester said.

Understanding the cycle of Domestic violence is key to stopping it from potentially spreading to children.

“We want to stop the cycle of domestic violence as a whole. Louisiana is fifth in the nation as far as a domestic violence homicide, “said Wester.

Monday night, a ten-month-old, and two-year-old died as a result of a domestic assault turned murder-suicide.

Shreveport City Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor was at the somber scene as those events unfolded.

“A stillness. That’s layered with so many emotions. those innocent children why? And then when you learn the circumstances of the death. It just goes and it speaks to why we have to be educated and provide resources when it comes to domestic violence, “ Taylor said.

Kids who grow up in the homes of both the abuser and the victim can fall prey to the domestic violence cycle.

“It’s emotionally abusing to the child. These things affect their self-esteem, “said Taylor.

I could also potentially impact how they treat others in relations, or what they allow in relationships.

“It also plays out in how they grow up and how they perceive relationships in general, “said Wester.

Project Celebration Inc offers resources like escape plans, counseling, and financial assistance to Domestic Violence victims.

You can contact them by calling their office at 318-221-8003 or by visiting their website.

People can call the 24-hour DV Hotline at 318-226-5015 or the statewide hotline at 1-888-411-1333.