MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A child was fatally injured after a vehicle struck the child while riding a battery-powered toy car Monday evening.

According to MPD, emergency responders were called to the 2000 block of Lower Port Caddo Road at 6:40 p.m. after the vehicle struck the child.

The driver remained on the scene and no charges were filed at the time of the MPD’s news release. The investigation is ongoing.

Marshall Police Chief Cliff Caruth said, “It is a tragedy to lose a child in our community. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family.”