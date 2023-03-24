CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies are at the scene of a car crash that killed an unrestrained toddler early this evening.

According to a media release, Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office dispatchers were called at 4:15 p.m. about the accident that happened in the 8900 block of Belcher Oil City Road in Caddo Parish.

Deputies say witnesses reported a female driver driving erratically at a high rate of speed heading east on the roadway. They say the vehicle skidded off the roadway and hit several trees before resting.

An unrestrained toddler was pronounced dead at the scene. The female driver was taken to Ochsner LSU Health with moderate to severe injuries.