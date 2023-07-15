SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A seven-year-old was killed in a boating accident in Caddo Parish Saturday evening.

According to a press release, Caddo Sheriff’s deputies responded to a boating accident that claimed the life of a seven-year-old girl.

Law enforcement said the accident happened Saturday just before 7 p.m. at a private dock in the 5700 block of Crosslake Point Drive in Shreveport. The child slipped and fell between the boat and the dock while the boat was being docked.

She was taken to Ochsner LSU Health for treatment and she was pronounced dead.

There were no other injuries related to this incident.