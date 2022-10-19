SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith will provide crime statistics for the third quarter of 2022 on Wednesday afternoon.

At a news conference on September 27, Mayor Perkins and Chief Smith shared how Shreveport was separating itself from regional trends regarding violent crime.

Shreveport had no reported homicides between July 7 and September 5. There have been six homicides since the mayor and police chief announced the decrease in violent crime in September.

Wednesday’s announcement will compare 2022 crime statistics to previous years and inform the public about new events on the horizon for SPD.

