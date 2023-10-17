SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two Chefs of Shreveport-Bossier were selected to represent the area at the ‘Louisiana Goes Lonestar’ culinary event.

The Louisiana Travel Association is partnering with Louisiana Culinary Trails to promote all the state has to offer and persuade newcomers through their tastebuds.

Anthony Felan the head chef of Fat Calf Brasserie and Damien Chapman of Orlandeux’s Café can represent the rich history and soul of Shreveport-Bossier.

Felan and Chapman were selected among 17 other top Louisiana Chefs set to showcase their culinary flare and bring the culinary scene of Louisiana to Dallas.

“Just getting in front of people you know, getting to talk to new people who maybe aren’t familiar with Shreveport and our area or who have passed here and don’t know there is something worth stopping by,” said Anthony Felan, Co-Owner and Head Chef of Fat Calf Brasserie.

Felan hopes this networking event will encourage new tourists to stop by Shreveport–Bossier and indulge in Louisiana cuisine.

The event will take place on Wednesday, October 25.