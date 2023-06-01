CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish Parks and Recreation will host chess clinics for middle schoolers during the month of June.

A certified instructor will teach the basic principles, strategies, and tactics of chess to players in grades 6 through 8. Classes are for beginners, intermediate and advanced players.

Equipment for these training sessions and snacks will be provided at the following Shreve Memorial Library branches:

Broadmoor Branch – 1212 Captain Shreve Drive, Shreveport, La.

Wallette Branch – 363 Hearne Avenue, Shreveport, La.

The cost is $20 for six sessions, space is limited and registration is required. To register online or for a complete schedule of chess clinics visit caddoparks.org.

For more information call Cattina Williams at 318-218-7070