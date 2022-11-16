SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The legacy of a law enforcement officer lives on through the gift of life as his colleagues honor him through giving.

Charlie Caldwell Junior served in law enforcement for more than 25 years as a Caddo Sheriff’s Deputy, then the marshal’s office. He was elected Shreveport City Marshal in 2008. During this time, he helped build the training center and usher the marshal’s office into the 21st century.

He left an impact on the community he left behind. Over the summer, Caldwell died in a tragic boating accident off the Gulf of Mexico.

Caldwell’s former colleagues honored his memory by partnering with LifeShare to host the first-ever blood drive in his name.

“Charlie was a good man. When I became the marshal over in Minden three years ago, he was always there to answer any questions that I had as a new marshal. Just a really good man,” Dan Weaver, Minden City Marshal, said.

LifeShare said donating blood is greatly needed this time of year.

“I’m a regular blood donor, and coming up to the holidays, we know they always need blood so to give back to the community to anyone that needs blood,” James Jefferson, Shreveport City Marshal, said.

As the city’s new marshal, Jefferson said it’s a significant role to fill paved by a larger-than-life role model.

“He paved the way. His legacy will continue to live on, and that’s one of my goals. To see his legacy live on,” Jefferson said.

You can donate blood at LifeShare centers throughout the ArkLaTex.