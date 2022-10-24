Drivers are getting speeding tickets around Captain Shreve High School – after cameras captured them speeding in the school zone.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Changes in school zone speeding cameras are coming after drivers say they received tickets when the school zone lights weren’t flashing.

Drivers received tickets around Captain Shreve High School after cameras captured them speeding in the school zone. The problem is the lights indicating drivers were entering a school zone were not flashing.

KTAL/KMSS made some calls to find out why, which led to some changes.

Some drivers say they received a citation two minutes after the school zone lights should have begun flashing. Many took to a community Facebook group titled “71105 Neighborhood Group” to express their frustrations.

“So I got a speeding ticket at 2:01 in a school zone in front of Capt Shreve. No flashing light on school zone sign,” wrote a Facebook user.

“Same thing happened to me at the Shreve zone, but mine was a warning. Mine was at 7:01:31 a.m. No flashing school zone lights,” wrote another.

Blue Line Solutions, who installed these cameras, said in a statement they would start enforcing the speed zone three minutes after the top of the hour “in an abundance of caution.” The new start time will stay in place until they have confirmed with city engineering to ensure the times are synced.

“Anyone believing they have received a violation in error should follow due process and contest their citation,” the statement reads.

Other Facebook users have expressed concerns that the Captain Shreve High School area did not have a posted time of the speed zone.

Gena Sullivan, the communications specialist at Blue Line Solutions, says each school will have its school zones clearly marked either with times and limits or flashers. It won’t necessarily have both. Sullivan says since they installed the cameras in August, there have been huge improvements, citing Shreveport has seen a 93% reduction in speeding through school zones.