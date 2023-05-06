KEITHVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A rollover crash in Keithville late Friday night left three people with minor injuries according to Caddo Fire District 4.

Members of Caddo Fire District 4 and the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-car rollover crash call in the 6800 block of Williams Road.

When firefighters arrived three occupants of the car were walking around the small car which they said rolled over 4-5 times after attempting to avoid a small animal that was crossing the roadway.

The three all said they had worn seat belts at the time of the rollover. They were checked on the scene for minor injuries but refused to be brought to the hospital.