SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A foundation is accepting applications for its latest grant cycle and hopes to award funding to nonprofits focusing on community vitality and education.

CenterPoint Energy Foundation prioritizes programs for under-resourced populations that advance equity and promote inclusion in communities.

Amanda Schmitt, CenterPoint Energy’s Foundation President, said the foundation invests in initiatives that improve stakeholders’ lives and build a strong foundation for tomorrow. Schmitt also said that CenterPoint encourages organizations that are eligible to apply for a grant during this funding cycle in 2023.

CenterPoint Energy Foundation’s funds are independent of CenterPoint Energy, and none of the funds may be used for energy assistance.

Critical areas of grant focus include increasing the quality of place through resident-led initiatives that lead to vibrant neighborhoods, cities, and states. Efforts leading to quality, affordable, and energy-efficient housing, conservation efforts, environmental education programs, and energy efficiency are important to the foundation, too.

Literacy, tutoring programs for early childhood and adult learners, STEM education programs that help under-resourced areas and populations, digital device access, and programs that provide skills for living wage jobs are also on the foundation’s grant priority list.

Other opportunities available from the foundation include Easy Match, a gift-matching program that mirrors personal donations dollar-for-dollar, up to $5000 per year; the Volunteer Grant, which gives a grant to employees who volunteer for 40 or more hours in a calendar year with a single nonprofit; and the Board Service Grant, which offers assistance to eligible nonprofit organizations to assist with employee board services.

To learn about CenterPoint Energy Foundation’s grant process, click here.