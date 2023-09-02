SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – August is recognized as National Black Business Month, a time to pay homage, celebrate, highlight, and support black entrepreneurs and business owners.

Keeta Bees LLC

Shreveport’s black-owned female company, Keeta Bees LLC, focuses on natural, no chemicals and affordable skincare.

“Well, I started back in 2018, and I started for just me and my three girls. We have very sensitive skin, so I wanted to find something that would work naturally for our skin instead of chemicals so I can’t use store-bought chemicals because it tend to burn my skin a lot and my daughter’s skin, so I wanted a holistic alternative to use,” said owner and founder, Akeeta Beasley.

Keeta Bees’s product lines include body butter, cleaners, toners, and moisturizers. Once the business demand elevated, her customers requested additional natural skin care products like oils, turmeric soaps, and sea moss.

“At that end of the day, you just have to don’t be fearful. If you fear you will never get anywhere. You have to start somewhere. I started with a dollar, and I just started creating, creating, finding different materials that I can use for my products, so that’s how I started, but I would really prefer, especially now in this industry and how the economy is going I would suggest everybody to start up their own business,” said Beasley

Keeta Bees skin care products are available for purchase online or on Facebook.

Vegans on the Run

Vegans on the Run is a family-owned and operated, organic comfort food experience, and is completely 100% vegan. The Vegans on the Run restaurant got its start in the fall of 2019 and then became an established company during the summer of 2020.

Owner and Executive Chef at Vegans on the Run, Dr. Joslin Mar-Dai Pickens, started her business at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It shifted everything from our business plan. We still use the motto now though being curbside for the convenience of the customers. So we had to quickly try to figure how could we serve people. We started doing meal preparation, which is one of our biggest things until this day. So some of those things that we started out of necessity during the pandemic are things that we carry on now and our business motto, and they work for us,” said Pickens.

Vegans on the Run serves 100 percent plant-based and want to give people an alternative choice of foods to help people live healthier lifestyles. There are variety of different foods and dishes that are filled with tons of flavor. They’ve hosted and served the community at many events held in the Shreveport-Bossier areas. They are celebrating their 3rd year anniversary on November 1st which happens to be world vegan day.

“National Black Business Month is really really integral for our business because I think that often times people don’t realize with a lot of black-owned businesses it’s not generational. We’re first generation business owners and restaurant owners. We come without the restaurant knowledge, we come without the funding and without all of those things and sometimes other businesses have a leg up so we’re out here, boots to the ground in the community hoping that you see us and appreciate us and appreciate what we go through to make it happen for our community,” said Dr. Pickens.

You can go to their website at Vegans on the Run.com or find them on social media.