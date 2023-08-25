Shreveport, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreve Memorial Library celebrates its centennial year of serving Caddo Parish with a reading challenge to be in the running for great prizes.

The Centennial Beanstack Challenge encourages readers of all ages to read for 20 minutes daily for 100 days.

The free challenge is open to the public and begins Friday, September 1, and continues to Sunday, December 31.

Participants can read any book during the challenge and log the number of days they read. It is recommended to log the reading activity on the day, which cannot be logged beforehand.

“Patrons will have 122 days to complete the challenge, so they can skip a few days if needed,” says Shreve Memorial Library’s Public Relations Coordinator, Elizabeth Polk.

People who complete the challenge will be entered into a draw for a Barnes and Noble gift card.

The winners for each age group will be announced via social media on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

The age groups: Children 0-12, Teens 13-17, and Adults 18+.

To register click: Centennial Beanstack Challenge.