SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A home is heavily damaged after an early morning fire the day after Christmas in Shreveports’s Cedar Grove neighborhood.

No one was hurt, but the cause is under investigation.

Firefighters were called to the 800 block of Brushy Lane at 3:12 a.m. Monday to find the home engulfed in smoke with fire coming through the roof. It took about 24 SFD crew members about an hour and a half to put the fire out.

SWEPCO was called in to cut off power to the home to ensure the firefighters’ safety as they worked to get the flames under control. Once the fire was out, the fire department confirmed there was no one in the home at the time of the blaze.

Fire crews arrived at the 800 block of Brushy lane at 3:12 a.m.

About 24 Shreveport Fire Department crew members worked to put the fire out.

The home in the Cedar Grove Neighborhood was engulfed in smoke with fire coming through the roof.

A large portion of the home was heavily damaged and covered in soot.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation