SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Senator Dr. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) is traveling throughout the state, meeting with industry leaders to discuss infrastructure, the economy, inflation, and oil and gas production.

Cassidy said during his Shreveport stop he spoke with healthcare leaders and physicians in northwest Louisiana. Cassidy said continuing to build the NWLA healthcare corridor is a great way to spur economic growth.

“One way to grow the economy in northwest Louisiana is to build upon your excellent medical facilities,” Cassidy said. “So we had a great conversation about the state of healthcare in north Louisiana.

Cassidy also spoke about the importance of transportation and infrastructure development, especially a proposed train route that would bring an Amtrak hub to Shreveport.

“There is a desire to create an Amtrak line that goes along the I-20 corridor or a train line that would connect Dallas to Atlanta but with points in between in Louisiana.”

Cassidy also spoke about inflation and the disparity between wages and rising consumer costs.

“If you look at the kind of pay cut people have gotten because of inflation, your wages have gone up like this but the prices have gone up like that (gesturing with his hands). It’s $3400 per family, that’s more than many families can afford,” Cassidy said.

The senator placed the blame at the feet of President Biden saying the administration is “conducting a war on North American oil and gas” therefore causing the price of essential goods and home heating and cooling to increase dramatically.

Cassidy suggested that it is possible to adopt a North American energy policy that acknowledges the importance of fossil fuels, takes care of the environment, and lowers prices to bring down inflation.