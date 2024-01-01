CAMPTI, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A home in Campti suffered heavy damage after a chimney fire got out of control.

Firefighters responded to the scene in the 100 block of Walters St. around 1:21 a.m. Saturday. They found heavy fire coming from the front of the home and fought to bring the blaze under control.

Natchitoches home on Walters Street damaged in chimney fire (Source: Natchitoches Fire District 9)

Officials said the residents had no electricity and were using the fireplace for heat. They safely escaped the home.

Natchitoches Fire District 9 crews stayed on the scene for several hours to make sure the flames didn’t rekindle and determined the blaze started with the chimney. The home suffered heavy flame, smoke and water damage.

There were no injuries reported.

FEMA said that people sometimes don’t maintain their chimneys before the cold weather sets in, which can lead to fires and injuries. They warned by-products of combustion can build up in fireplaces and wood stoves, coating the wall with creosote. The residue is highly combustible and could start a fire if the internal flue temperature is high enough.

According to FEMA, it’s important to take these steps before using your chimney: