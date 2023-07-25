SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Getting a speeding ticket in the City of Shreveport could end up helping public safety with the creation of a new public safety fund.

An ordinance before the Shreveport City Council would use revenue from traffic enforcement to fund city programs, including a new one to address crime.

Blue Line Solutions is the company that issues electronic speeding tickets on behalf of the City of Shreveport. Residents have previously spoken out against the company by citing improper enforcement.

Now councilmembers will consider allocating a portion of the revenue that the city collects from Blue Line Solutions to go into four different funds.

Those funds include 40 percent for a new Public Safety Special Revenue Fund that will be introduced at Tuesday’s regular meeting. The Streets and Special Revenue Fund would get 20 percent. Also, 20 percent for the Shreveport Early Start Initiative and 10 percent for the Financial Empowerment Center.

“Just so you know, that money for this year – the 30% would be just slightly less than a million dollars. The 10% would be about $300,000. If this goes on forward and the public safety ordinance goes on forward tomorrow, we would be following this in two weeks with companion ordinances,” Tom Dark, City of Shreveport CAO, said.

This ordinance was sponsored by council members Tabatha Taylor and Dr. Alan Jackson. They also have a separate ordinance that would add more than one hearing officer for traffic violation appeals under Blue Line Solutions.

The council is set to create this Public Safety Fund by passing an ordinance that will be added to their agenda during Tuesday’s regular meeting.

Also, during Monday’s City Council work session, the North Shreveport Business Association is making a donation to the city’s police department.

The association will donate two-and-a-half acres of land on North Market Street to fund a new police substation. Voters approved the $69-million bond back in 2021 to build substations, and north Shreveport was a proposed location.

The tract of donated land is worth about $300,000. The North Shreveport Business Association said it has been donating funds and equipment to the police department for more than 25 years.