SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Cal and Texas Tech arrived in Shreveport on Wednesday for the Independence Bowl. The bowl game will host two Power 5 schools for the first time since 2016.

After arriving, the Golden Bears went straight to practice in Independence Stadium. Cal head coach Justin Wilcox said that he felt southern hospitality the second he stepped foot off the plane.

“The hospitality has proven true in the first seven minutes,” Coach Wilcox said. “We got off the bus and I think there were 80 people who came up to us directly asking how they could help us. The hospitality is front and center.”

Texas Tech is excited to be playing in a bowl game closer to home, especially if it means the Red Raiders’ fan base can make the trip to Shreveport.

“It’s a great opportunity,” said defensive back C.J. Baskerville. “A lot of us have family in or we’re from Louisiana, so for us to be able to play in front of family and friends is amazing. I think I have at least 15 people coming from Lake Charles to see me play. It’s an honor.”

Two Texas Tech athletes who will get the chance to play a bowl game in their hometown are former Evangel Eagle Myles Cole and former Captain Shreve Gator Macho Stevenson.

“You know I’ve crossed the Louisiana border plenty of times,” said Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire. “I’ve driven down the highway and seen the Independence Bowl. It’s really a story bowl. There’s been so many great games. You know for a football geek like me, I’m really excited to be able to coach in a game like this.”

Cal (6-6) and Texas Tech (6-6) will face off in the Independence Bowl on Saturday, December 16 at 8:15 p.m.