BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The largest conference for medical marijuana in the region is opening its doors Friday.

The Cajun Cannabis Conference runs through Saturday at Margaritaville.

The event brings together industry leaders, researchers, physicians, pharmacies, growers, vendors and more. People can ask questions, learn about the variety of medical products, and hear patient stories.

An organizer says the goal is to educate about safe treatment, connect health care and business, and break down marijuana stigma.

“The industry has seen a lot of changes. We have a long way to go but we’re making progress. So we’re seeing more and more people get involved in this industry because patients are looking for a more natural alternative for treatment,” said Kathryn Thomas, CEO of the Healing Clinics.

She said physician referrals for medical marijuana can help patients who want to get off narcotics.

State Representative Cedric Glover will give the welcoming speech.

This is the third year for the Cajun Cannabis Conference and Tomas said it keeps growing.

You can visit their website to learn more: https://www.cajuncannabisconference.com/