SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Elementary students in Caddo Parish were gifted with brand new bicycles by the Caddo Parish District Attorney James E. Stewart, Sr., and the staff of the DA’s office for improved attendance.

This marks the seventh year that the DA’s office held the bike giveaway. The bikes are gifted to kindergarten through fifth-grade students who are identified as truants who have improved to have outstanding school attendance.

The Volunteers for Youth Justice truancy program worked with the students to help improve their attendance, and as a result, 45 bikes were given out this year.

Parents were given vouchers to pick up their bikes from a Shreveport Academy Sporting Goods store, where Doug Paga had them assembled and waiting.

Bally’s and Horseshoe casinos supported the bike giveaway with generous cash contributions.