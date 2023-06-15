SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office warns the public about the dangers of fentanyl, as they see the drug’s availability in our area.

“It’s extremely common in this area and that’s scary,” Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office Cpl. Rob Chapman said.

The fight against fentanyl is long from over. The Caddo Parish Sheriffs said it’s common in Shreveport.

“We’ve seen a lot of overdose deaths in the pill form,” Chapman said.

He said drug dealers will use fentanyl to pair with other drugs because of its potency to make more of a profit.

“Popularity is a big thing it’s predominantly because of the high potency of fentanyl,” Chapman said.

He said the Caddo District Attorney’s Office and CPSO are on board with increasing jail time for those caught with it.

“There is going to be some legislation coming soon, I know the DA office is big and on board with us to try to strengthen the sentencing for possession because of the high potency and the high risk of overdose.”

Chapman said when they can identify and link suspects to a specific sale, or a specific pill, dealers can face homicide charges also.