CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator announced Friday that he will not be seeking re-election in October and instead will retire from law enforcement.

According to a media release from the CPSO, Prator will retire next year with over 50 years of service.

Prator said the decision was made with much prayer and consideration after being diagnosed with a treatable cardiac condition this past week.

“Dr. Trey Baucum in Shreveport and the Baylor Cardiology Hospital in Dallas were able to identify and correct a problem with my heart. Although in great health now, this medical episode has caused me to realize my mortality and so I have chosen not to seek re-election. Having raised a tremendous amount of money and been assured of widespread community support, I was very much looking forward to an exciting race and another overwhelming victory just as I have enjoyed over the last six terms.” Sheriff Steve Prator

Prator said all donations raised for the current election will be returned. He will continue to serve until the end of his current term, which expires on June 30, 2024.

Prator is one of the longest-serving sheriffs in Caddo Parish at 24 years.

Prator began his career in law enforcement on January 29, 1973, when he joined the Shreveport Police Department as a patrolman. He worked a variety of assignments including homicide, robbery, sex crimes, and narcotics before being appointed as police chief while still only a sergeant. After 26 years, he retired from SPD to seek the position of sheriff.

Prator plans to explore new avenues to pursue his passions.