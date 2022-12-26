CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Sheriff’s Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is taking steps to help make sure facilities that need water for critical systems get the supplies they need as crews work to repair local water systems hit hard by freezing temperatures over the holiday weekend.

Parts of Shreveport are still experiencing little to no water pressure after frigid temperatures led to burst water mains and residential leaks across the city and around the parish. A system-wide boil advisory issued Saturday remains in effect in Shreveport.

The sheriff’s office, which runs the parish OHSEP, says it is facilitating state assets, such as tanker trucks, pipes, and pumps, to continually shuttle water until pressure is restored in Shreveport.

They say one of the main issues is keeping hospitals and dialysis clinics running, and water is critical to keeping them heated and maintaining cleanliness.

The Caddo Sheriff’s Office says it has secured two 18-wheeler loads (42 pallets) of bottled water for distribution throughout the parish for those water systems that are currently unable to supply customers.

They say more information will be released as it becomes available.

All local public agencies are assisting along with the Shreveport Volunteer Network.

The sheriff’s office notes that the Shreveport water department and parish water systems will release more information about the status of their water supply as it becomes available.