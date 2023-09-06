SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Multiple Shreveport police and Caddo sheriff’s units are on a scene after responding to calls for a suspicious person at or near a Shreveport high school.

The call came in at 11:33 a.m. for police response to Line Avenue near the intersection of Jefferson Place and Gladstone Boulevard for a reported suspicious person and armed person.

Parents took to social media after learning from their children that the school was placed on lockdown.

Marquel Sennet, Director of Communications for Caddo Parish Schools confirmed that a lockdown was imposed at C.E. Byrd High School and would be lifted soon. Sennet said the district will provide more details after investigators give them a clear understanding of the events that unfolded near the school’s campus.

Students are reportedly safe inside the school. We will continue to update this story a clearer details become available.

Following a security sweep of both Byrd High School and nearby Creswell Elementary, which was also placed on lockdown because of proximity, CPSO and Caddo Schools’ Head of Security said both campuses were all clear.

“I’m telling you right now there is no threat to any student at Byrd High School or Creswell Elementary – who was also – that school was placed on lockdown,” Herring said.

CPSO Captain Bobby Herring said they take any and all school threats seriously and will respond as needed to provide safety to students and faculty.

“We take all these threats seriously, we have a school resource officer on campus. We were in constant contact with him. The school did its job to perfection. The teachers did what they were supposed to do they locked the students down, they didn’t allow the students out,” Herring said.

Law enforcement credited swift responses by all parties involved as the right thing to do in these sorts of incidents.

“I’m telling you it’s completely safe. I’m not saying this wasn’t a legitimate threat but we have not found anyone who meets that description. They have been circulating this area to look for this person and I can tell you without a doubt that no one stepped foot on this campus at any time did anyone enter this campus or step on this campus,” Herring said.

Police have a description of a suspect and say they will remain on campus for the duration of the school day.