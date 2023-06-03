SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Judge Ree Casey-Jones was sworn in as Caddo Parish Juvenile Court’s Chief Judge, the first African-American and first female judge.

She was sworn in by the Honorable Judge Ramona Emanuel, Chief Judge of the first judicial court of Caddo Parish.

Judge Casey-Jones currently presides over juvenile delinquency matters, child support, adoption, and the family preservation court.

She also implemented and presides over the Succeeding Through Achievement and Resiliency “S.T.A.R.” Court which is a specialty court designed to empower youth who are victims of or are vulnerable to human trafficking.

S.T.A.R Court is the first trafficking-specific specialized court in the state of Louisiana.

Southern University of Baton Rouge graduate

Juris Doctorate from Southern University Law Center

Started practicing law in 2006.

Georgetown University judicial fellowship

Tulane University judicial fellowship

She is a 2019 recipient of a United States Congressional Angels in Adoption Award for her work in child welfare.

Judge Casey-Jones is appointed by Governor Jon Bel Edwards as a member of the Louisiana Children’s Trust Fund and the State Council for Interstate Compact on Juveniles through the Office of Juvenile Justice.