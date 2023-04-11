SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The first of six community housing forums was held Monday evening, allowing Caddo Parish residents to provide input about housing needs and development and learn more about a national housing trust fund.

The National Development Council organized the meeting, which gave the Caddo Parish residents more information about the E. Edward Jones Housing Trust Fund and what it does.

The National Development Council Field Director Sheldon Bartel said the input from citizens is vital because it allows the fund to figure out where to put housing projects.

“It’s a housing program operated by a local political jurisdiction, in this case, Caddo parish. It can be funded with many different sources of income. It offers greater flexibility to many federal housing programs.” Bartel said.