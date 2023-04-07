CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Residents with concerns about housing in Caddo Parish have several opportunities to let parish officials know about it.

Caddo Parish is hosting a series of public forums next week where they are asking citizens to voice any opinions or concerns they may have related to housing. The forums are not neighborhood specific and open to all residents.

The parish is working through its development policies and programs through the E. Edward Jones Housing Trust Fund.

“So these housing forums provide citizens multiple opportunities to engage with parish administrations and let their voices be heard about what they think we should focus on and what may be best for the citizens of Caddo Parish,” Krystle Beauchamp, Caddo Parish Communications Manager, and Spokesperson said.

The forums are facilitated by the National Development Council.

Here is the list of upcoming meetings:

Monday, April 10 – 5:30 pm: Bill Cockrell Park, 4100 Pines Rd., Shreveport, LA

Tuesday, April 11 – 6:00 pm: Vivian Town Hall, 112 W. Alabama St., Vivian, LA

Wednesday, April 12 – 5:30 pm: SUSLA, 3050 MLK Drive, Shreveport, LA

Thursday, April 13 – 5:30 pm: Valencia Park, 1800 Viking Drive, Shreveport, LA

Tuesday, April 18 – 5:30 pm: Southern Hills Comm. Center, 1002 Bert Kouns Ind. Loop, Shreveport, LA

Wednesday, April 19 – 5:30 pm: Bilberry Park, 1920 Alabama Ave., Shreveport, LA