CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Parks and Recreation Department and various law enforcement agencies are joining forces this spring and summer to host several youth crime prevention programs.

The agencies, including Caddo Parish Juvenile Services, Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, Project Celebration Inc. and the Kennedy Center, will give presentations geared towards youth, teens, and parent audiences.

Presentation topics will include:

Curfews

Youth behaviors and decision-making influence (improving police and youth contact/interactions)

Gun Violence

Sexting/Texting and Internet Safety

Dating Violence (Recognizing Healthy and Unhealthy Relationships)

Strategies in preventing juvenile delinquency

“We are excited to partner with our local criminal justice and law enforcement agencies again this year,” said Caddo Parish parks and recreation director Patrick Wesley. “These crime prevention presentations will continue to provide a platform to discuss the challenges our youth and teens face daily and offer invaluable feedback and resources to meet those challenges.”

All presentations are free and refreshments will be provided by the Caddo Parish Commission. Presentations can be scheduled for schools, churches and community organizations.

For more information or to schedule contact Cattina Williams at (318) 218-7070 or cwilliams@caddo.org.