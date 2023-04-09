CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two public parks in Caddo Parish are closed due to rising lake levels.

Friday afternoon the parish announced the closures after consultation with the Cross Lake Patrol.

Richard Fleming Park – 7919 West Lakeshore Drive

Milton James “Hookie” Cameron Memorial Park – 10599 Wallace Lake Road

The parish is urging resident to adhere to all traffic barricades that have been placed to prevent access to the parks; and remind citizens that it is unlawful to breach the barricades or official closure signage.

The parish will continue to monitor the water levels and will reopen the parks when the water levels recede to safe levels.